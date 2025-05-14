Shin Chan comes to India in next movie, sports kurta and dances to Bollywood songs

A new Shin Chan movie, titled Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers, is set to hit theatres in India in October this year, PVR Pictures announced on Wednesday.

The upcoming film will bring our favourite mischief-loving boy and his friends to India, where they put on their best kurtas and go on a new adventure.

“To celebrate Kasukabe City’s twinning with Mushibai, India, a dance contest is held with a trip to India as the prize! Shinnosuke and the Kasukabe Defense Force jump in— but things take a wild turn when Bo gets his hands on a strange backpack that turns him into… a tyrant!? Can Shinnosuke stop his best friend before things spiral out of control?” the multiplex chain wrote alongside a poster of the upcoming movie.

The poster shows Shin Chan, his friends and pet dog Shiro wearing colourful kurtas and dancing on a pavement flanked by majestic buildings.

The upcoming film marks the 33rd movie in the Shin Chan series. Prior to its India release, it is set to release in Japan on August 8.

A trailer dropped by the makers previously offers a glimpse of India through Shin Chan’s eyes as he explores the country with his friends. In classic Shin Chan humour, he mimics an elephant and says “namaste”, which leaves everyone boggled.

Featuring his usual mischievous antics, he also mispronounces “kabaddi-kabaddi” as “chapati-chapati”, while other scenes show him enjoying amusement park rides and soaking in Indian culture. The video showcases dance sequences in Bollywood styles and an RRR reference as well.

“After the Kasukabe Defence Force wins a trip to India, Shinnosuke and Bo-chan enter a suspicious general store and find a backpack that holds a terrifying secret,” reads the official synopsis of the film on IMDb.

Shin Chan’s new escapades in India were teased in this year’s Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary, which hit Indian theatres on May 9. In the end-credits scene, Shin Chan and his friends greeted the audience with a “namaste”.

Based on Yoshito Usui’s Japanese manga, the animated television adaptation Crayon Shin Chan premiered in India on Hungama TV on June 19, 2006. The series follows Shinnosuke Nohara (Shin Chan), a mischievous kindergarten boy living with his parents, Hiroshi and Misae, his younger sister, Himawari, and their pet dog, Shiro, in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture. Alongside his family and friends, Shin Chan embarks on countless fun-filled adventures.

For over 30 years, Shin Chan has been one of the most enduring and beloved animated series worldwide, with more than 820 episodes broadcast in over 45 countries, including Spain, Germany, Portugal, Mexico and Chile.

The series has inspired several films like Crayon Shin-chan: Pursuit of the Balls of Darkness, Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom, Crayon Shin-chan: Great Adventure in Henderland, Crayon Shin-chan: Action Mask vs. Leotard Devil and Crayon Shin-chan: The Hidden Treasure of the Buri Buri Kingdom.

All episodes of the Shin Chan series are available to watch on JioHotstar.