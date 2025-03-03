Shiladitya-Som's Firni malai promises to be a vibrant, high-energy number

After making a mark with numerous Bengali songs, composers Shiladitya-Som are now venturing into Bollywood with their first item song, Firni malai. The Hindi single is set to release on the Toss Music YouTube channel.

Bringing glamour and energy to the track is Indraksshi Dey, a familiar face in the Bengali television and film industry. Starring opposite her is Yashh.

The song is sung by Dilasa Choudhury, marking her debut as a playback singer in this genre under the mentorship of Shiladitya-Som. Adding to the song’s dramatic flair, Som Chakraborty has also lent his voice. The lyrics are penned by Soham Majumdar.

"Firni malai is our first step into the Bollywood music scene, and we wanted to create an item song that is both dynamic and memorable. From composition to execution, we’ve ensured it delivers an electrifying experience. Dilasa Choudhury’s voice is just perfect in this genre and collaborating with such talented artists always feels pleasing. We hope the audience grooves to it just as much as we enjoyed creating it,” said Shiladitya-Som.

With Mac_S from Mumbai choreographing the moves and Subha Yashh directing and co-producing the track, Firni malai promises to be a vibrant, high-energy number that blends catchy rhythms with a grand visual appeal.