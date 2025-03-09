MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Shikhar Pahariya has the sweetest tribute for rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor on International Women’s Day

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for her upcoming films– ‘RC 16’, ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ and ‘Param Sundari’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.03.25, 12:40 PM
Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor

Shikhar Pahariya, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Shikhar Pahariya penned a heartfelt tribute for his rumoured girlfriend, actress Janhvi Kapoor, on International Women’s Day on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the brother of Skyforce actor Veer Pahariya shared a post celebrating the three most influential women in his life. The Devara actress featured in the list, alongside Shikhar’s grandmother and his mother.

Praising her resilience towards life and unwavering determination, Shikhar cheered for Janhvi, who “loves fiercely, dreams boldly”.

“We talk about celebrating women, but true allyship isn’t just about words, flowers, or a superficial attempt at understanding the female experience. It’s about action. It’s in the choices we make every single day—the voices we amplify, the battles we choose to fight, and the spaces we refuse to let shrink. It’s about truly seeing women, not just for their struggles but for their victories,” Shikhar wrote.

Shikhar shared a series of pictures of Janhvi, including one from the sets of the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Another picture shows the actress spending quality time with her father, Boney Kapoor, her sister Khushi Kapoor and Shikhar.

“From Janhvi- a woman who defies every expectation, whose fire refuses to dim- I learnt to be unshaken,” he wrote, adding, “In a world that constantly tries to mould women and tell them who they should be, she carries a rare determination– the kind that doesn't break under scrutiny, doesn't bow to pressure.”

“She loves fiercely, dreams boldly, and proves, every single day, that resilience isn't about surviving– it's about thriving,” the 29-year-old polo player signed off.

In response, Janhvi showered Shikhar with heaps of praise in the comments section, calling him the “best son, best grandson, best friend, best ever”.

Janhvi Kapoor Shikhar Pahariya International Women's Day
