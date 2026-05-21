'Drama with little suspense': Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' elicits mixed responses from first-day viewers

Mohanlal’s Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 has drawn strong reactions from fans on Thursday, with many praising its gripping narrative, steady suspense, and restrained storytelling that avoids unnecessary or forced twists following its theatrical release.

Drishyam 3 continues the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) as he strives to protect his family from both the authorities and the suffocating psychological burden of their past, leading to an intense final showdown.

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The cast of Drishyam 3 also includes Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil, reprising their roles alongside supporting actors Siddique, Asha Sharath and Murali Gopy.

Early fan reviews have flooded social media, and they largely paint a positive picture of the film.

One fan wrote on X, “A perfect third instalment in the Drishyam series. Unlike Drishyam 2, this one feels more refined and avoids forced twists and turns. It’s a slow-burning emotional thriller with a few solid twists. If the emotional side connects with you, you may enjoy it even more than Part 2. Lalettan’s performance is also much better here and is one of his best in recent times.”

“This film is more of epilogue feel than a sequel. The drama with little suspense keeps you engaged, the interval block was a total surprise, and everyone's performance was good. This is a totally different film compared to the first two parts. The final act felt a bit forced with some clapworthy twists. Neatly written screenplay. Everyone did their part well.. could have avoided the next part lead !! Overall, a Satisfying conclusion,” reads another X.

Another fan said that Drishyam 3 is highly engaging with strong emotional depth, well-executed twists, and a satisfying ending that sets up a possible next part, praising Jithu’s direction and calling it a worthy continuation of the franchise.

However, some fans pointed out that Drishyam 3 was predictable and follows the second part’s structure too closely, which struggled to match the emotional impact or surprise of the earlier films in the franchise.

“The director succeeds in building the mood of the film and creating tension in places, but this time, the overall writing is unimpressive. The climax sequence is a bit better, but the rest feels too basic and way too redundant. The slow narration is expected, but when the twists themselves don’t land impactfully, it becomes hard to make this one work. Ends up disappointing and nowhere near the range of the first two parts,” a post reads.

Another X user wrote, “#Drishyam3 opened with mixed reviews. This time it seems that writing is not the strongest part of the film. People are appreciating the interval block and climax, but overall, finding the pace and writing of the movie not as good as the previous two parts.”