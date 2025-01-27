Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s ‘Raktabeej’ sequel to release this Durga Puja

A sequel to Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s 2023 action thriller Raktabeej, which ran in theatres for over 100 days upon its release, will hit screens during Durga Puja this year, makers Windows Production announced on Sunday.

Titled Raktabeej 2, the film will feature a stellar cast including Victor Banerjee, Abir Chatterjee and Mimi Chakraborty.

Sharing a motion poster of the upcoming film on X, the makers wrote, “When a drop of blood from a bloodsucker falls on the ground, thousands of bloodsuckers are born from it. Raktabeej is coming again this puja. Raktabeej 2.”

Based on the events of the 2014 Burdwan Blast, Raktabeej narrates the story of Animesh Chatterjee, the President of India (played by Victor Banerjee), who refuses to sign a mercy petition for a terrorist on death row, and later, the terrorist is hanged. Soon after, a bomb goes off in a house in rural Bengal, which incidentally happens in Animesh's neighbourhood right before his arrival to attend Durga Puja in his ancestral home.

To ensure Animesh’s security and unearth the precarious truth behind terror activities in the village, a team of investigative officers led by inspector-general Pankaj Sinha (Abir Chatterjee) and police officer Sanjukta Mitra (Mimi Chakraborty) embark on a deadly mission.

Raktabeej, written by Shiboprasad Mukherjee, Nandita Roy, and Zinia Sen, also stars Anusuya Majumdar, Kanchan Mullick, Ambarish Bhattacharya, and Satyam Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Actor Ankush Hazra, who featured in the song Gobindo Daant Maje Na and made a special appearance in Raktabeej, will reportedly join the sequel too.