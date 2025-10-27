‘Absolute OTT Gold’: Shashi Tharoor lauds Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor Sunday heaped praise on Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, calling it an “absolute OTT GOLD”. The show hit Netflix on September 18.

Tharoor, who usually never finds the time to watch such shows in their entirety, took his staff and sister’s advice and allowed himself a brief escape into a Netflix series while recovering from a cold and cough.

Lauding the show, Tharoor said, “I’m left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked.”

Calling the series’ writing ‘sharp’, its direction ‘fearless’ and its satire ‘audacious’, Tharoor shared, “A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes.”

“The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan—you’ve delivered a masterpiece: “TheBa***dsOfBollywood” is brilliant,” Tharoor signed off.

This isn’t the first time Tharoor has indulged in a web series. Earlier this year, during The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards event in Kolkata, he revealed that he had watched a few episodes of the Netflix series Delhi Crime.

Besides directing The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan has developed the screenplay for the series, which stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in key roles. Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal and Anyaa Singh round off the cast of the series, produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

The show also features special appearances by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Karan Johar and Emraan Hashmi.

Last month, The Ba***ds of Bollywood emerged as the fourth most watched non-English show globally on Netflix.