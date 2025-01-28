Saba Pataudi asks detractors to check doctor’s post explaining Saif’s ‘quick recovery’

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi on Tuesday shared a video of a doctor addressing questions about Saif’s speedy recovery from spine injury following the January 16 attack, urging netizens to hear what the expert has to say.

Days after actor Saif Ali Khan returned home from Lilavati Hospital following treatment for multiple stab wounds, questions about the speed of his recovery have sparked heated discussions online. While some have expressed admiration for his resilience, others have cast doubts about his ‘quick recovery’.

The skepticism prompted the response from Saba, who has been regularly sharing updates on Saif’s health. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Saba shared a story slamming critics for questioning the authenticity of the recovery timeline.

She urged people to read a post by cardiologist Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy, who dismissed the doubts, providing a professional perspective on Saif’s situation.

Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy shared a video of his 78-year-old mother walking on the same day her spine surgery was performed, countering claims that Saif’s recovery was implausible. “People who've had cardiac bypass surgeries climb stairs on the 3rd/4th day...educate yourselves,” the doctor wrote. He emphasised that younger and fitter individuals, like Saif, could recover even faster.

“For people doubting if Saif Ali Khan really had a spine surgery (funnily even some doctors!), this is a video of my mother from 2022 at the age of 78, walking with a fractured foot in a cast and after spine surgery on the same evening. A younger, fit person can recover even faster. For doctors doubting Saif's recovery, all I want to say is, get better exposure,” Krishnamurthy said.

On January 16, an intruder allegedly attacked Saif with a knife at his Bandra residence. After undergoing a surgery, Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21. His return home, looking fit and healthy, sparked backlash from some politicians and social media users, who questioned the severity of his injuries and the speed of his recovery.

On Sunday, January 26, Saif was spotted stepping out of his residence for the first time since the incident, flanked by heavy security. His public appearance further fueled debates, with some netizens claiming it contradicted the extent of his reported injuries.