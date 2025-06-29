‘Shark Tank India’ S5 teaser takes dig at Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour work week proposal

Makers of Shark Tank India took a sly dig at former Infosys CEO N. R. Narayana Murthy’s controversial 70-hour work week remark with its latest teaser.

The one-minute-40-second-long satirical video, featuring Bigg Boss’ voice Vijay Vikram Singh as the narrator, shows fictional CEOs complaining that several of their employees have quit their jobs over the past five years to start their own businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEOs are seen urging their employees to work 70 hours a week, so that they can turn billionaires from millionaires.

The teaser then informs aspiring entrepreneurs that registrations for Season 5 of the business reality show are open, but warns them not to apply. Instead, the narrator cheekily advises them to stick to their gruelling corporate routines and continue fulfilling their bosses’ ambitions.

Season 4 of Shark Tank India aired from January 6 to March 18, 2025, featuring a diverse panel of sharks, including Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Varun Dua, Kunal Bahl and Viraj Bahl.

Streaming on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television, the show remains one of India’s most-watched business reality series. Since its debut in 2021, it has showcased over 741 pitches, facilitated 351 deals, and distributed Rs 293 crore in funding.

The premiere date and the new shark lineup for Season 5 are yet to be revealed.