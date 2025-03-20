Shanaya Kapoor drops ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ BTS featuring Vikrant Massey

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor on Thursday dropped a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a romantic drama also starring Vikrant Massey.

In the photo, Shanaya and her co-star Vikrant ride a tandem bicycle in what appears to be a foreign location. While Shanaya sports a black leather jacket paired with maroon trousers and white sneakers, Vikrant looks dapper in a black jacket paired with blue denims.

“Frozen memories #AKG,” the 25-year-old actress wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the romantic drama is based on the short story The Eyes Have It by Ruskin Bond. The film is a collaborative production by Mansi and Varun Bagla.

The screenplay for the film is co-written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, while the music is composed by Vishal Mishra.

Shanaya’s Parents, Maheep and Sanjay, reacted to the post with heart emoticons in the comments section.

Shanaya recently completed shooting for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Shanaya would make her debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak in 2022 alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, the film was shelved.

Shanaya is also set to star in Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming mystery thriller Tu Yaa Main alongside Adarsh Gourav. She has web series Student Of The Year 3, the third instalment of the film series Student Of The Year, in the pipeline.

Vikrant Massey, on the other hand, was last seen in Dheeraj Sarna’s The Sabarmati Report. Based on the 2002 Godhra train-burning incident, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.