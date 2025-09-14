Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film with Vishal Bhardwaj titled ‘O’Romeo’; first-look poster out

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Vishaal Bhardwaj is titled O’ Romeo, the Bollywood actor announced on Sunday. He also shared the first-look poster of the film.

Shahid can be seen hiding his face behind a hat in the poster. “O’ROMEO .. this Valentine’s Day, #SajidNadiadwala Presents A @vishalrbhardwaj Film,” the 44-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary and Farida Jalal in key roles and will also feature Disha Patani in a special appearance.

Shahid wrapped up filming O’Romeo last month. He marked the occasion by penning a note on Instagram, expressing his excitement as he is collaborating with Bhardwaj for the fourth time.

“And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj. Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done. As always, it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time,” Shahid wrote on Instagram.

Vishal and Shahid have previously collaborated on Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017). O’Romeo marks Triptii’s first collaboration with Vishal and Shahid.

Shahid was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews’s Deva, where he shared the screen with Pooja Hegde. He will also be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in an upcoming sequel of Cocktail.