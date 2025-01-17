‘Deva’ trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s fearless cop will stop at nothing to avenge brother’s death

Shahid Kapoor’s fearless cop Deva stops at nothing to avenge his brother’s killing in the trailer of Rosshan Andrrews’s upcoming action thriller Deva, which also features Pooja Hegde.

Dropped by Zee Studios on Friday, the two-minute-28-second-long video opens with the funeral ceremony of Deva’s brother, who was also a cop. Driven by vengeance, Deva does not hesitate to cross the boundaries of law in his pursuit of the murderers.

“I am mafia,” he says, snapping the arm of one of the goons he beats up. From power-packed punches to resounding gunshots and merciless dagger slashes, Deva is ready to go to any length to exact revenge on his brother’s killers. However, the trailer ends on a cliffhanger, with an officer urging him to shoot the culprit while he stands motionless.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh Bansal, and presented by Zee Studios, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait and Pravessh Rana in key roles. Andrrews, known for helming films like Salute (2022) and Mumbai Police (2013), has directed Deva from a script by Bobby Sanjay, Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, Arshad Syed and Sumit Arora.

A Roy Kapur Films production, Deva is slated to hit theatres on January 31.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon, while Pooja Hegde’s last film appearance was in the 2023 action drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in which she starred opposite Salman Khan.