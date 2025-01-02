Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hedge’s Deva to release in January

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s action-thriller Deva is set to hit theatres on January 31, the makers announced on Thursday.

“Naye saal mein aayega, machayega, chhayega.... sirf DEVA. 🔥💯#Deva releasing in cinemas on 31st January 2025,” Zee Studios wrote alongside the film’s motion poster on X.

The poster shows Shahid Kapoor smoking a cigarette in front of a movie poster of Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie will feature Shahid Kapoor as a brilliant yet rebellious police officer, while Pooja Hegde is set to portray a determined journalist.

“Around a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case,” reads the official synopsis of Deva on IMDb.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh Bansal, and presented by Zee Studios, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait and Pravessh Rana in pivotal roles.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon, while Pooja Hegde’s latest film was the 2023 action drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in which she starred opposite Salman Khan.