Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam play guitar, sing ‘Die With a Smile’ at an event

A video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan strumming the guitar and singing Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Grammy-winning track Die With a Smile has gone viral on social media, drawing appreciation from fans of the Bollywood star.

The clip shows 12-year-old AbRam playing the guitar and singing the song at what appears to be a school event. He wore a black jersey and shorts in the video.

Netizens were left spellbound after the video went viral. “So cute,” one of them wrote. “Aww,” another fan commented.

AbRam lent his voice to young Mufasa in the Hindi-dubbed version of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King recently. While Shah Rukh voiced Mufasa, his elder son Aryan Khan lent his voice to Simba.

Mufasa: The Lion King, helmed by Barry Jenkins, is drawn from the 1994 animated classic The Lion King, which was adapted by Jon Favreau in 2019. It explores the origin story of Simba’s father, depicting his journey from an orphaned lion cub to a wise and benevolent leader.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan welcomed their third child, AbRam, in 2013. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which hit theatres in December 2023. The film also starred Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in key roles. Shah Rukh currently has the film King in the pipeline.