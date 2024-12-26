Mufasa: Shah Rukh Khan’s charm makes the Hindi dub a top choice for viewers

The Hindi dub of Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa: The Lion King comes with a distinctive charm, largely owing to Shah Rukh Khan lending his voice to the titular character. This prequel to Disney’s 2019 photorealistically animated The Lion King is an ambitious exploration of Mufasa’s origin story, with Shah Rukh’s voice infusing the film with a poetic depth — not only making the film accessible to Indian audiences but also highlighting the universal themes at its heart.

The story of Mufasa mirrors Shah Rukh Khan’s struggle

ADVERTISEMENT

Mufasa: The Lion King revolves around the titular lion cub, cast adrift from his own kingdom during a flood, who embarks on a path of self-discovery that leads him to greatness. Mufasa is saved by Taka (Meiyang Chang), a royal cub, and becomes part of the latter’s pride. Tensions arise when Mufasa kills an invader lion. The Outsiders, led by Kiros, seek revenge, leading Mufasa and Taka on a journey to the mythical land of Milele for safe haven. Despite Taka’s jealousy and betrayal of Mufasa, the latter defeats Kiros and his pride in a climactic battle. In the end, Mufasa ascends Pride Rock and takes his place as king.

For Shah Rukh, this theme of being an outsider mirrors his own life in many ways — his early struggles as an outsider in the Mumbai film industry, his rise to prominence, and the sense of destiny that has accompanied his career.

Shah Rukh makes the film his own

While James Earl Jones’ deep, resonant voice is synonymous with Mufasa for many, Shah Rukh’s interpretation brings something uniquely his own. His portrayal is not simply an imitation but a reimagining. His voice carries the weight of leadership, yet is imbued with an endearing tenderness, making Mufasa a character both formidable and relatable.

Moreover, the film subtly plays with the connection between Shah Rukh and his real-life family. His sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, both lend their voices to the film, with Aryan portraying a brief cameo as Simba and AbRam voicing young Mufasa. This familial involvement makes the film feel like a personal journey shared across generations.

Unlike many other Hollywood films dubbed into Hindi, Mufasa: The Lion King avoids the temptation to contemporise or oversimplify the language. Instead, it uses Hindi in a way that feels natural and resonant. The dialogue choices in the film are particularly striking. For instance, in one poignant moment, Mufasa reassures his loved ones with “Main hoon na”, a line from one of Shah Rukh’s blockbuster 2024 film. This line, simple yet profound, ties together the emotional depth of Mufasa’s character with the personal touch of Khan’s own legacy.

Fans of Shah Rukh are excited for the Hindi version

No wonder audiences in India are choosing the Hindi version over the original English film. “I watched Mufasa in Hindi because of Shah Rukh Khan. His voice as Mufasa is just perfect. If I get time I will watch the film again on the big screen,” said school student Shreyasi Bhattacharya, who watched the film at Kolkata’s INOX, South City Mall on Sunday.

Shreyasi’s emotions were echoed by IT executive Satabdi Pramanik. “Watching Mufasa took me back to my childhood. I screamed, I laughed, and got excited like a child. And yes, the reason for watching the film in Hindi is the one-and-only Shah Rukh Khan. When Mufasa said ‘Main Hoon Na’ it was a nostalgic moment for me.”