Shah Rukh Khan tops Met Gala list of best dressed men, Diljit Dosanjh bags third spot

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who made a historical debut appearance at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5 (ET), has topped the list of best dressed men on the Met Gala red carpet, according to fashion data platform Launchmetrics, the US media reported.

The 59-year-old actor, who became the first male Bollywood star to walk the Met Gala red carpet, stunned in an all-black Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble. However, fans of the actor were outraged after a video of a reporter asking the superstar to introduce himself went viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, as hosts Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim interviewed him and Sabyasachi, even they seemed unaware of his fame, prompting Sabyasachi to introduce Shah Rukh. “He is probably the most famous man in the world,” said the couturier.

The incident triggered backlash from netizens, who criticised the red carpet interviewers for being “unprepared” and “disrespectful”.

Shah Rukh Khan’s stunning Met Gala debut was praised by netizens and celebrities alike. “The King,” wrote filmmaker Karan Johar, sharing a photo of Shah Rukh’s outfit on his Instagram story.

Shah Rukh’s all-black ensemble comprised a floor-length elongated coat, a silk shirt and wool trousers.

Shah Rukh also sported one of the night’s perfect dandy accessories, a walking stick, conceptualized by Mukherjee to feature a Bengal tiger in 18-karat gold. The Jawan actor’s own Instagram post has garnered more than 5.7 million likes and 80,500 replies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shah Rukh generated $19 million in Media Impact Value (MIV), securing the top spot on the list.

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh came in third, with an MIV of $7.3 million. His Prabal Gurung outfit, inspired by royal Sikh attire, featured a cape with Gurumukhi script.

The 41-year-old singer stood out not just for his style but also for his cultural representation. He completed his look with a bejewelled turban, stone-studded necklaces and a sheathed sword.

Other Indian celebrities at fashion’s biggest night included Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla and Manish Malhotra.