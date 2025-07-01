‘Panchayat’ Season 4 becomes most-watched Prime Video show in India in first week

The fourth season of TVF’s rural comedy drama Panchayat has emerged as Prime Video’s most-watched show in India, the makers announced on Monday.

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Faisal Malik, the latest instalment garnered 8.8 million views since its June 23 premiere, according to the makers.

“Janta ne dikhaya pyaar, Panchayat bana sabse zyaada demanded superstar! With its heartfelt storytelling and Phulera charm, Panchayat New Season is now officially the most watched show in India (June 23–29, 2025),” The Viral Fever (TVF) wrote on X alongside a poster highlighting the achievement.

Panchayat Season 4 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra in collaboration with Akshat Vijaywargiya. The series follows the journey of engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi, who ends up working at a panchayat office in a remote village, Phulera, after failing to find a job of his calibre.

Reacting to the post, a fan congratulating the team wrote, “Indeed, for all the good reasons.” Another fan commented, “Waiting for the next season.”

In Season 4, Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) faces off against Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) in an election for the post of village pradhan.

Season 4 is produced by Arunabh Kumar, who has backed the previous seasons as well.

Season 1 of Panchayat premiered on Prime Video in April 2020. The show won the inaugural best web series (OTT) award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November last year.