Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji dance to ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ song to celebrate National Award wins

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji celebrated their National Award win by dancing to the song Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri from Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, shows a video posted by Shah Rukh on social media on Monday.

While Shah Rukh won the National Award for best leading actor for Jawan (2023), Rani bagged the best leading actress award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway (2023).

ADVERTISEMENT

“National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi… yay… congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always,” Shah Rukh wrote in the caption of the video.

The video shows Shah Rukh with an arm sling. The 59-year-old actor, who bagged his first-ever National Award last month after 33 years in the industry, had undergone a shoulder injury on the set of Siddharth Anand’s King.

Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri, featuring Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, is sung by Arijit Singh, penned by Kumaar and composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

Produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood also marks Aryan’s debut as a screenplay writer. The series also stars Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh and Anyaa Singh in key roles.

A trailer, dropped by the makers last month, introduces Lakshya as young star Aasmaan Singh and Bobby Deol as superstar Ajay Talwar. Actors Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh appear as themselves in the trailer. It also features a cameo by director-producer Karan Johar.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.