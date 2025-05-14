Shah Rukh Khan pays surprise visit to ‘DDLJ’ musical cast at London rehearsals

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday dropped by the rehearsals for the West End stage adaptation of his 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in London, surprising the cast and crew of the musical, shows a picture shared by the official Instagram page of the play.

“When Raj of DDLJ met Rog & Simran of #ComeFallinLove! The king of the Indian film industry, @iamsrk, popped into our London rehearsal room and inspired us all and yes, hearts definitely skipped a beat,” the makers captioned the post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sporting a white t-shirt and denims, Shah Rukh posed with the lead actors of the musical titled Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical — Jena Pandya and Ashley Day, who play Simran and Raj in the play. In the 1995 classic film, directed by Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh played the role of Raj, while Kajol portrayed Simran.

The musical, also directed by Aditya Chopra, reimagines the beloved romance that first paired Shah Rukh with Kajol as the characters Raj and Simran, according to Variety. In the stage version, set across the U.K. and India, Jena Pandya stars as Simran opposite Ashley Day as Rog (the Raj-inspired character), the US-based entertainment portal has reported.

“Meeting Shah Rukh Khan and having him in the rehearsal room was such an honor,” Pandya told Variety. “He was so generous with his time and support for the show. Being able to show him some of the iconic scenes that himself and Kajol originally established was an incredible feeling,” she added.

The DDLJ musical, which marks the film’s 30th anniversary, had its world premiere at The Old Globe in San Diego in 2022.

The stage production features 18 new English songs created by music duo Vishal and Sheykhar. It is set for its U.K. premiere at Manchester Opera House on May 29.

The musical also stars Irvine Iqbal, Kara Lane, Harveen Mann-Neary, Amonik Melaco, Millie O’Connel, Ankur Sabharwal, Kinshuk Sen and Russel Wilcox.