Shah Rukh Khan meets Aamir Khan, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ cast; video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan met actor-producer Aamir Khan and the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par on the set of the upcoming film, shows a video that has gone viral ahead of the film's June 20 release.

The clip, shared by a fan page, shows Shah Rukh greeting the actors and indulging in light-hearted banter with them. “Aamir is always telling me to come to the set. He keeps saying the actors are doing so well,” Shah Rukh is heard saying in the video. The clip also shows him hugging the actors and posing for group pictures with them. He recreates some of his iconic dialogues with the cast and extends his best wishes to them for the upcoming project.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan as an unconventional basketball coach who takes on the challenge of mentoring ten differently abled individuals. The film is set to launch a group of new actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Sitaare Zameen Par is billed as a thematic sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The original film follows the story of Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), a young dyslexic boy who is misunderstood as a lazy troublemaker until a new art teacher, played by Aamir Khan, uncovers the true struggles he faces in school with patience and empathy. However, Safary did not feature in the trailer of the sequel dropped by the makers last month.

Shah Rukh briefly shared screen space with Aamir in the 1993 film Pehla Nasha, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Sitaare Zameen Par is set to hit theatres on June 20.