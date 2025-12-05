Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol unveil bronze statue of Raj and Simran from ‘DDLJ’ in London on film’s 30th anniversary

A bronze statue of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol striking a pose from their 1995 superhit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was erected at London’s Leicester Square on Thursday to mark 30 years of the film, shows photos shared by the actors.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were present at the venue to unveil the statue. While Shah Rukh wore a sharp black suit, Kajol exuded elegance in a powder blue saree as they posed together before the statue.

Sharing a series of photos from the event on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, “Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita! Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).”

Expressing his gratitude, the Jawan star added, “Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail.”

This marks the first time a statue from an Indian film has been erected in the Scenes in the Square Sculpture Trail, a film-themed sculpture trail in Leicester Square.

“Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ,” Shah Rukh signed off.

Released on 20 October, 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra and was produced by his father Yash Chopra under his banner.

The film, which was prominently shot in the UK, follows the love story of two young non-resident Indians Raj and Simran who fall in love during a vacation through Europe with their friends. It’s around Leicester Square in the film where Raj and Simran first cross paths, albeit unbeknown to one another.

Other London locations featured in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge include Horse Guards Avenue, Hyde Park, Tower Bridge and King’s Cross Station.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995, having earned Rs 102.50 crore worldwide, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Over the years, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has become a pop culture phenomenon, inspiring the new musical “Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical,” which premiered at Manchester Opera House on 29 May.