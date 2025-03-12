How Shaan guides son Maahi as the 19-year-old takes baby steps into playback singing

Singer Shaan was the playback voice for Saif Ali Khan in multiple films like Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Ta Ra Rum Pum. Over two decades later, his son, Maahi, rendered his voice to a song picturised on Saif’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan in Nadaaniyan, marking his Bollywood singing debut.

But despite being an accomplished playback singer with decades of experience in Bollywood, Shaan has taken a conscious decision of not guiding Maahi at every step of his musical journey as he wants him to find his “own style and identity”, the 52-year-old singer told The Telegraph Online during a candid chat.

Maahi, 19, lent his vocals to the track Tera Kya Karoon in the Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor-starrer romcom, currently streaming on Netflix.

“I don’t guide him too much because I want him to have his own style and identity. The only advice I give is about basics — staying in sur and taal, expressions, clarity, and pronunciation,” said Shaan.

“But beyond that, it’s his own voice that should shine,” Shaan, who has churned out chart-topping tracks like Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Hey Shona, Ladki Kyon and My Dil Goes Mmmm for Saif’s characters in several films, added.

Talking about the onboarding process for his first Bollywood break as a singer, Maahi said, “I got a call to test my voice for a song, and I didn’t even know what film it was for until I reached the studio. When I found out, I was over the moon.”

Stepping into the world of Bollywood playback singing was both exhilarating and nerve-wracking for the teenager.

Despite growing up in a household deeply immersed in music, Maahi is determined to carve out his own space. “Dad has decades of experience, and he told me to focus on giving the best version of myself to the song,” Maahi said.

Maahi made waves in the music industry with his debut independent single Sorry in 2024. The teenager also performed at the Cannes Film Festival last year alongside young singers Arjun and Pragati.

“He (Shaan) asked me to focus on my pronunciation and diction. Sachin sir and Jigar sir helped me throughout and made sure I felt comfortable during the recording process,” Maahi added.

Maahi’s musical journey started early in life as he watched his father perform on stage. However, it was around the age of 13 that he realised he had to put in serious effort. “I started riyaz at eight or nine, but I only took it seriously a few years later. Right now, my focus is not on numbers but on becoming the best version of myself as a singer, performer, and even actor,” he explained.

Reflecting on the transformation that the music industry has undergone in the past few years, Shaan emphasised the importance of a balanced career between Bollywood and independent music.

“Today, if you look at the last 10 or 12 years, most of the singers who have made it big and come to the mainstream are all from non-film backgrounds. Except for Arjit (Singh), who probably gets a lion's share of the film songs. But, you know, the others have also done well by doing their own music or coming through their own, not necessarily just Bollywood,” Shaan said.

“Gone are the days when one Bollywood hit ensured a steady flow of playback opportunities. Today, artistes need to focus on non-film music, live performances and social media presence. The direct connection with the audience matters more than industry gatekeepers,” Shaan added.

Music is a constant presence in the father-son duo’s household, with Maahi's older brother Soham also deeply involved in the industry. In fact, Soham, who is a part of the musical duo Neversober with Riz Shain, produced Maahi's indie track Jadugari.

The idea of a collaboration with his family excites Shaan. "It would be great if the boys let me join in on a song sometime," he said with a laugh.

With Nadaaniyan, Maahi has taken his first step into Bollywood, but he is in no rush. “I have a long way to go,” he acknowledged.