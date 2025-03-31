Kapil Sharma announces ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ on Eid, first-look poster out

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, a sequel to his 2015 romantic comedy, is in the works, he announced on Monday to mark Eid.

“Eid Mubarak #KKPK2,” Kapil wrote on Instagram alongside a motion poster of the film.

The poster features Kapil Sharma alongside a mystery actress, both dressed in bridal attire.

Directed by Mustan Burmawalla and Abbas Burmawalla, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon hit theatres on September, 25, 2015. The film follows the story of a married man, with three wives and a girlfriend, struggling to navigate his love life. This leads to a series of chaotic misunderstandings and comedic mishaps as he desperately tries to keep his complicated relationships from falling apart.

“A comedy or errors, wherein a married man attempts to juggle his three wives along with his current girlfriend,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Also starring Manjot Singh, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Can’t wait,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Wish all the best paaji.”

Further details of the film, produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment, are kept under wraps.

Kapil was last seen in Nandita Das’ 2022 movie Zwigato. The second season of his Netflix talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on September 21, 2024.