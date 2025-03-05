Selena Gomez unveils tracklist for upcoming album ‘I Said I Love You First’

American singer-actress Selena Gomez on Tuesday released the tracklist of her new album I Said I Love You First, a project for which she has teamed up with fiance Benny Blanco.

“Leaking some more details… Benny & I are so excited to reveal the official tracklist for our album 'I Said I Love You First,' out March 21st,” the artist wrote on Instagram alongside a picture featuring Selena holding a piece of paper with the song titles written on a polaroid frame.

Two singles from the album, Scared of Loving You and Call Me When You Break Up, are already out. The album will be officially released on March 21..

Other songs in the album are I Said I Love You First, Younger and Hotter Than Me, Ojos Tristes, Don’t Wanna Cry, Sunset Blvd, Cowboy, Bluest Flame, How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten, Do You Wanna Be Perfect, You Said You Were Sorry, I Can’t Get Enough and Don’t Take It Personally.

Selena Gomez recently starred in the Academy Award-winning film Emilia Pérez (2024). In it, she plays the wife of a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender affirmation surgery. She is also set to reprise her role in the fifth instalment of the popular mystery thriller series Only Murders in the Building.

Blanco, known for producing hits for pop icons like Justin Bieber, Halsey, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, previously collaborated with Gomez on her 2015 hit song Same Old Love, 2019's I Can’t Get Enough and the 2023 track Single Soon.

Gomez announced their engagement with Blanco in December 2024. “Forever begins now,” she captioned her post on Instagram. Selena and Benny started dating in July 2023, around the former’s birthday. The 32-year-old singer-actor went public with her relationship in December 2023.