Production begins on Selena Gomez-starrer ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5

Popular mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, is now in production, the makers announced on Monday.

“We're back in production! Season 5, here we go! #OMITB,” the show’s official handle wrote on X, alongside a first look poster of the new season featuring the actors.

Earlier, in September last year, the show was renewed for its fifth instalment. Selena made the announcement with a video and a series of behind-the-scenes videos and pictures featuring the trio.

Created by John Hoffman, the fourth season of the thriller series premiered on August 27, 2024. In the fourth season, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez’s characters embark on a whirlwind trip to Los Angeles after a movie studio expresses their interest in adapting their podcast into a film. At the same time, they worked to solve the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), who was formerly the stunt double for Martin's character.

The fourth season of the comedy mystery series was a star-studded instalment. While Meryl Streep returns as Oliver’s love interest, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis have joined the cast for the new season. Gilmore Girls stars Melissa MaCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Kind have also featured in the series.

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 premiered in August 2021, followed by Season 2 in June 2022 and Season 3 in August 2023. All the episodes of the series are currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Selena Gomez was recently seen in the Academy Award-winning film Emilia Pérez (2024). She plays the wife of a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender affirmation surgery. She also teamed up with fiancé Benny Blanco for her next album, I Said I Love You First.