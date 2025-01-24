Oscars 2025 nominations: Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman snubbed; Monica Barbaro gets nod for 'A Complete Unknown'

The Oscars shortlist for this year, announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday, features a diverse list of films and performers, alongside some unexpected omissions, and a few surprises. Here’s everything you need to know.

Nicole Kidman snubbed for Babygirl

Despite her illustrious career and five previous Oscar nominations, Nicole Kidman was left out of the best actress race for her role in Babygirl. While many considered her a strong contender, her absence from the SAG and BAFTA lists hinted at possible Oscars snub.

Monica Barbaro earns a nod for A Complete Unknown

Monica Barbaro landed a best supporting actress nomination for her role as Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. Overlooked by major awards like the Golden Globes, Barbaro edged out competitors like Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez), entering the category as an underdog.

Denzel Washington misses out for Gladiator II

Once considered a frontrunner, Denzel Washington’s performance in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II failed to secure a nomination for best supporting actor. The sequel to Gladiator (2000), initially expected to dominate the awards season, only received one nod, best costume design.

Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong’s surprise nomination for The Apprentice

In a dramatic twist, Sebastian Stan’s transformation into a young Donald Trump and Jeremy Strong’s supporting role in the biopic The Apprentice earned the duo Oscar nominations for best actor and best supporting actor, respectively. Despite earlier skepticism surrounding the film, these nominations mark a significant win for the controversial project based on the early years of the current US President.

Daniel Craig snubbed for Queer

Daniel Craig’s highly-acclaimed performance in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer — an adaptation of William S. Burroughs’s novel — fell short of an Oscar nomination despite recognition from the Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe, and SAG Awards.

Coralie Fargeat breaks barriers with The Substance

French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat became the only woman nominated for best director this year, thanks to her satirical horror flick The Substance. The film scored five nominations, including best picture and best actress for Demi Moore. However, Margaret Qualley missed out on a nod for best supporting actress.

Selena Gomez snubbed for Emilia Pérez

While Emilia Pérez led the pack with 13 nominations, including best picture and best director for Jacques Audiard, Selena Gomez was excluded from the best supporting actress race, even after earning Golden Globe and BAFTA nods for her role as Jessi Del Monte.

Pamela Anderson and Angelina Jolie miss out

Pamela Anderson’s buzzworthy performance in The Last Showgirl and Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of opera singer Maria Callas in Maria failed to translate into Oscar nominations, extending their respective streaks of being allegedly overlooked by the Academy.

Amy Adams and Marianne Jean-Baptiste overlooked

Amy Adams, recognised by the Golden Globes for Nightbitch, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who earned numerous critics’ awards for Hard Truths, were both excluded from the nominations list for the Oscars.

Edward Berger snubbed for Conclave

Despite Conclave earning eight nominations, including best picture, its director Edward Berger was left out of the best director category. This snub echoes Berger’s omission for All Quiet on the Western Front at the 2023 Oscars.

Nickel Boys lands best picture nod

RaMell Ross’s adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Nickel Boys secured nominations for best picture and adapted screenplay, overcoming a quiet awards season run to become one of the year’s standout contenders.

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light snubbed

Payal Kapadia’s debut feature film All We Imagine As Light did not receive any Oscar nomination despite winning laurels from various critics circles. The film was also snubbed by the Film Federation of India, which selected Laapataa Ladies as India’s entry for best international feature.

Challengers fails to receive a nod

Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who won a Golden Globe Award for best original score for Challengers, failed to receive a nomination for Oscars. Luca Guadagnino’s film also failed to land a nomination.