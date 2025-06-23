‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Season 3 sets premiere date, teases gritty road ahead

The undead saga is far from over. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is set to return for a third season on September 7. The series will stream on AMC and AMC+.

Led by fan-favorite Norman Reedus, the series follows Daryl Dixon’s unexpected odyssey through a zombie-ravaged France. With no clear memory of how he arrived in Europe, Daryl’s survival instincts are tested in unfamiliar terrain as he forges alliances and battles threats in the post-apocalyptic world.

The show’s second season, The Book of Carol, reintroduced Melissa McBride’s Carol Peletier, bringing the iconic duo back together. “Carol is determined to find his friend while he is caught between staying in France and attempting to return home. These choices create growing tension in the Nest,” reads the synopsis.

Simultaneously, a formidable new force emerged in the second season. Genet, portrayed by Anne Charrier, sees her influence rise as her movement expands across the war-torn nation, setting the stage for an inevitable clash with the Union of Hope.

Season 3 picks up as Daryl and Carol continue their search for a way back to the United States, only to find themselves dragged further into chaos. Their journey takes them through perilous new terrains, depicting the devastating global impact of the Walker apocalypse.

A newly released 36-second teaser shows the duo is far from any semblance of safety. The tagline drives the point home: “The road home is brutal and the fight to survive is far from over.”

The new season welcomes a fresh set of characters. Eduardo Noriega, Oscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay join the main cast, with supporting appearances by Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbues, Greta Fernandez, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman, Cuco Usín, and Stephen Merchant.

While AMC or AMC+ is not available for streaming in India, viewers can watch their content by subscribing to their channel on Prime Video.