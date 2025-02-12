Sayantan Ghosal’s ‘Ashani’ is an emotion-driven thriller starring Swastika Mukherjee

Sayantan Ghoshal’s next film, Ashani, starring Swastika Mukherjee in the lead role, delves into themes of survival, betrayal, and resilience in Kolkata’s underbelly, the makers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ashani follows Purba, played by Swastika Mukherjee, a woman with a haunting past who has painstakingly built a life for herself and her daughter, far from the darkness she once knew. However, her world is turned upside down when a ruthless conspiracy threatens her home and the fragile peace she has fought so hard to maintain.

ADVERTISEMENT

As land sharks and criminals set their sights on her slum, Purba is drawn into a fierce battle between power and resistance. Secrets from her past resurface, forcing her to confront betrayals and make desperate choices in her fight for justice.

Director Sayantan Ghosal promises an unfiltered, unromanticised portrayal of the city, revealing its raw, unseen side. Speaking about the film, he shared,

“I have told many suspense-driven stories before, but never about people like these — their lives, their hardships, their aspirations. This film captures their world authentically, without sugarcoating or romanticising it. Kolkata, too, is seen through a new lens — raw, unapologetic, and full of unspoken truths. It’s a story of survival, resilience, and the invisible battles people fight every day. Though rooted in thriller elements, the film is ultimately driven by deep, raw emotions,” Ghoshal said.

Swastika reunites with Ghosal after their critically-acclaimed series Bijoya. The ensemble cast also includes Anirban Chakrabarti, Ditipriya Roy, Satyam Bhattacharya, Gaurav Chakrabarty, and Silajit Majumder. The film’s music is composed by Rana Majumder while the screenplay and dialogues are written by Dr. Krishnendu Chatterjee.

Backing Ashani is NRI producer Sabyasachi Upadhyay, making his debut in Bengali cinema. “I left Kolkata when I was very young, but my heart has always remained tied to the city. I have long wanted to reconnect with its art, culture, and storytelling traditions. Producing this film is my way of giving back to the city that shaped me,” Upadhyay said.

Currently in its final stages of production, Ashani has just three days of shooting left. The makers are aiming for a theatrical release in the second half of the year.