‘Hateful voices would call him Khalistani today’: Savita Bhatti on Jaspal Bhatti’s uncompromising satire

The late comedian Jaspal Bhatti, known for cult TV shows like Flop Show and Full Tension back in the ’90s, would have been labelled a “Khalistani” had he been alive today, his widow Savita Bhatti, a former comedian herself, has said, reflecting on the alleged intolerance against comedians and the cancel culture in modern India.

“I think the public would not have spared him. His vision, his intellect, his gentlemanly demeanour, his farsight, his wit, his unmatchable humour would be lauded but probably overshadowed by the religion he belonged to. I know the disagreeing, myopic, hateful voices would not hesitate to call him a 'Khalistani' at the first instance,” said Savita, recalling Jaspal’s fearless commitment to his craft.

Remembered for his biting satire on everyday problems faced by the common man, Jaspal Bhatti addressed a wide range of issues, including corruption, unemployment and poverty, through his shows.

Savita, who often performed alongside Jaspal in Flop Show, shared that the comedian would have continued to tackle present-day problems with equal clarity and comic brilliance — despite the increased challenges posed by social media outrage.

“I think Jaspalji's body of work is enough to emphatically believe that he would have unbiasedly continued to speak his mind. So political gaffes, politicians’ greed, corruption, inflation, religious intolerance and every other woe that troubles the common man would have his take on it. Of that I'm hundred per cent sure,” she said.

Stressing the importance of ‘inner discipline’ for all artists, Savita shared that Jaspal never had to use offensive language or cross-dressing to elicit laughter from his audience.

“Jaspalji in his 30-35 years of work never felt the need to support his comedy with forced antics like dressing up males as females or using offensive language because his vision was crystal clear and clean like the world of Mr RK Laxman whom he idolised,” added Savita, reacting to the recent controversies involving comedians Samay Raina and Kunal Kamra.

She also reflected on the influence of actor-filmmaker Charlie Chaplin on Jaspal’s craft.

“Charlie Chaplin and Mr RK Laxman defined Jaspalji's work. That he was successful in creating work that embodied their simplicity, their brilliance, their humour is a testimony to Jaspalji's skill,” said Savita.

Celebrating Jaspal’s legacy and genius, she concluded, “His voice and his conscience never gave way to greed, favouritism or bias. Till the end, it remained like a victory bugle-loud, clear amongst the din of voices.”

Jaspal died in a car crash on October 25, 2012, in Chandigarh. He was 57. Jaspal was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2013.