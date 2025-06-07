‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actress Dipika Kakar out of ICU after 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar, who underwent a major 14-hour surgery on Tuesday as part of her stage 2 liver cancer treatment, is out of the ICU and currently recovering in the private ward of a hospital, her husband, television actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has said in a video.

On Friday, Shoaib posted a video on his YouTube channel, sharing an update on his wife’s health. “Tomorrow is Eid Al Adha, and today, on such an auspicious day, Dipika is out of the ICU. I am grateful that she is out of the ICU and is with us. She was in the ICU for three days, and her condition kept improving after the surgery. Around evening, the doctors decided to shift her to the room. She will be here for a few days as the surgery was major; she was in the OT for 14 hours,” he said in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoaib said he panicked as there was no update from the doctors during the operation.

“We all were tensed as doctors had mentioned it would be a long surgery. She was taken in at 8.30am and she came out of the OT at 11.30pm. I then met her when they shifted her to the ICU. At 6-7 pm, we all panicked, as we had never witnessed such a serious surgery. Thankfully, the doctor had assured me that if they don’t come out for updates, the surgery will go fine and she will be all well,” he said.

Shoaib stated that during the surgery, doctors found a stone in Dipika's gallbladder. “The doctors removed Dipika’s gallbladder due to the detected stone and also had to cut a small portion of the liver because the tumor was cancerous. They noted that the liver is a self-restorative organ, which means it will heal itself over time. It's not something to worry about, but we must remain cautious and take good care,” he shared.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dipika, who had initially gone to the hospital earlier this month after complaints of a stomach ache, was found to have a “tennis ball-sized” tumour in her liver. Her husband and co-star Shoaib Ibrahim had shared details about her health scare on May 15, stating that further tests were being done to determine whether the tumour was cancerous.

Dipika opened up about her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post on May 27, giving fans and followers an update on what she called “one of the most difficult times” in her life.