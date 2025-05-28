TV actress Dipika Kakar diagnosed with liver cancer after complaints of upper abdomen pain

Television actress Dipika Kakar, best known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer, she said on Tuesday.

Dipika opened up about her in an Instagram post, giving fans and followers an update on what she called “one of the most difficult times” in her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-eight-year-old Dipika, who had initially gone to the hospital earlier this month complaining of a stomach ache, was found to have a “tennis ball-sized” tumour in her liver. Her husband and co-star Shoaib Ibrahim had shared details about her health scare on May 15, stating that further tests were being done to determine whether the tumour was cancerous.

In her latest social media post, Dipika confirmed that the tumour is malignant. “As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced,” she wrote.

The actress added she remains “positive and determined to face this” situation. “With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! IshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love. Dipika,” she added in her note.

“Keep Me In Your Prayers,” Dipika captioned the post.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Shoaib revealed that doctors have reassured the family that the cancer can be treated surgically. He also mentioned that Dipika is experiencing additional discomfort due to gall-bladder stones.

The couple also spoke about how their young son, Ruhaan, has been reacting to the situation. “Bohut samajhdaari se usne behave kiya,” Shoaib said.

“Usko pata hai ki mumma theek nahi hai, wo samajh gaya hai. Woh ek aadh baar din me aake mujhe bolta hai, par phir wo samajh jaata hai ki mumma theek nahi hai. But yes, sab log hain. So, we are staying strong,” Dipika added.