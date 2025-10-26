MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘So long, dad’: ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ team pay tribute to co-star Satish Shah

Shah, who played the role of Indravadan Sarabhai on the 2004 sitcom, passed away on Saturday at 74

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.10.25, 12:27 PM
A picture from the sets of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’

A picture from the sets of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ Instagram/ @aatishkapadia

The team of popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai paid heartfelt tributes to late actor Satish Shah, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 74.

In the show that began airing in 2004, Shah played Indravadan, the witty patriarch of the Sarabhai family from South Mumbai. It was directed by actor-filmmaker Deven Bhojani.

Bhojani took to his Instagram account and wrote, “My heart aches when I write this. It is with profound grief and sorrow. We regret to inform you that our beloved Satish Shah ji left us today for his heavenly abode.”

Actor Sumeet Raghavan, who played Shah's elder son Sahil in the show, shared an emotional video on Instagram. He highlighted how fans still relate to the characters but none of them have an Indravardhan Sarabhai in their home.

“Because there’s only one Indravardhan — that’s Satish kaka (uncle). He’s left us all today. The bigger this show got, the stronger our bond became. So, whenever we meet each other, that’s how we talk to each other. Today, we’ve lost the karta purush, senior most member of our family. He was struggling for days. Finally, life can be very cruel,” Raghavan said.

“As the elder son of this family, I accept all your condolences. So long, dad! Safe travels! See you on the other side,” he concluded.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “My heart breaks to say this. Satish Shah is no more. Family will reveal details of cremation by tonight.”

Rajesh Kumar, who portrayed the fan-favourite Rosesh, the younger son of Shah's Indravadan, said, “This is the worst hour for me.. I still cannot process that Satish ji is no more.. All I can say is that it feels like I have lost my father.. A man full of life and humour. Challenging everything. His name left his mark as an actor.. This is a big big loss to the industry and us (Sarabhai's family). Let's pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers.”

Co-creator and actor Aatish Kapadia shared a group picture from the sets of the sitcom. “SATISH BHAI LOVE YOU FOREVER,” he wrote.

Shah, also known for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Main Hoon Na, died of kidney failure at the age of 74 on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

Shah was widely recognised for his performances in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Main Hoon Na (2004), Fanaa (2006) and Om Shanti Om (2007).

Shah is survived by his wife Madhu Shah.

Satish Shah Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai
