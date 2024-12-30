Bigg Boss 18 gets top 10 contestants with Sara Arfeen Khan’s eviction

With the eviction of celebrity mind coach Sara Arfeen Khan from Bigg Boss 18 this weekend, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show has now got this season’s top 10 contestants.

Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, and Chaahat Pandey will now be vying for the Bigg Boss 18 trophy, to be given away on the grand finale two weeks from now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of her elimination, Sara had an altercation with Karan during the Time God task. Karan tried to restrain her from hurting Chum, and ended up pushing her. A furious Sara demanded Karan be evicted for using physical violence and demanded justice from Bigg Boss. However, Bigg Boss did not intervene in the matter.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode brought more drama with a heated confrontation between Kashish and Avinash. Kashish accused Avinash of trying to create a personal “angle” with her, even using the term “womaniser”, which Avinash and other housemates strongly denied. Host Salman Khan stepped in, questioning Kashish’s remarks and pointing out contradictions in her accusations.

At the end of Salman’s grilling, Kashish admitted that she initiated the flirting with Avinash. But remained defiant that Avinash was wrong in using the term ‘angle’. As Kashish interrupted Salman several times while he was addressing her, the Bollywood actor got frustrated and refused to speak to her for the rest of the episode.

This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar also delivered entertainment as singer Mika Singh joined Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations along with comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri. Krushna and Sudesh stole the show by dressing up as Jackie Shroff and Mika Singh, bringing laughter and festive energy to the evening. The housemates joined in with a surprise performance of a medley featuring Salman’s iconic songs, marking a memorable birthday weekend for the show’s host.

In a lighter moment, Krushna entered the Bigg Boss house for a game. He asked Vivian to hand fake flowers to the fakest contestant of the season. As Vivian picked Karan, his choice sparked yet another confrontation, with Karan Veer accusing Vivian of jealousy.