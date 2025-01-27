‘Mrs.’ trailer: Sanya Malhotra’s newlywed dancer juggles career goals, family commitments

Married into a conservative family, Sanya Malhotra’s trained dancer struggles to fulfil her dreams of working as a dance instructor in the trailer of Arati Kadav’s Mrs., a drama film for which Sanya bagged the best actress award at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival.

In the two-minute-10-second-long trailer dropped on Saturday by JioStudios, we are introduced to Sanya’s Richa, a career-driven woman, whose ambitions and goals are quashed after she gets married to Nishant Dahiya’s Diwakar. Initially, her life is filled with marital bliss, but as time passes, she finds herself striving to live up to the societal expectations from a married woman.

Richa’s father-in-law, played by Kanwaljit Singh, is against the idea of her working and wants her to commit to a life of a housewife. With his patriarchal mindset, he prefers the old-school ways of cooking and insists that Richa chop vegetables on a stone slab. The situation worsens for Richa as she is made to wash utensils and clothes, clean the house, fix a leaking pipe and prepare meals for the family.

Mrs. is a remake of the Malayalam drama film The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), which starred Nimisha Sajayan as a newly-wed woman who struggles to commit to a life of a housewife and give up on her ambitions.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja, Mrs. also stars Aparna Ghoshal, Mrinal Kulkarni and Nitya Moyal.

Following the film’s world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in 2023, Sanya bagged the best actress award for her performance in Mrs. at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival.

Mrs. made its Asia premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India on November 22, 2024. It was also screened at the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) last year.

Co-produced by Smitha Baliga and presented by JioStudios, Mrs. is slated to hit ZEE5 on February 7.