Tuesday, 11 February 2025

Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Mrs.’ shatters records with biggest opening ever on ZEE5

Also starring Nishant Dahiya, Aparna Ghoshal, Mrinal Kulkarni and Nitya Moyal, the Arati Kadav directorial premiered on ZEE5 on February 7

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.02.25, 03:23 PM
Sanya Malhotra in ‘Mrs.’

Sanya Malhotra in ‘Mrs.’ TT Archives

Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs. has emerged as the biggest opening ever on ZEE5 since its February 7 OTT release, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

“#Mrs. makes a BLOCKBUSTER debut! Don't miss it!Watch now, only on #ZEE5,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram alongside a poster highlighting the achievement.

Directed by Arati Kadav, Mrs. is a remake of the Malayalam drama film The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), which starred Nimisha Sajayan as a newly-wed woman who struggles to commit to a life of a housewife and give up on her ambitions.

In the Hindi remake, Sanya Malhotra plays a trained dancer who struggles to fulfil her dreams of working as a dance instructor after she gets married into a conservative family.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja, Mrs. also stars Aparna Ghoshal, Mrinal Kulkarni and Nitya Moyal.

Following the film’s world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in 2023, Sanya bagged the best actress award for her performance in Mrs. at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival.

Mrs. made its Asia premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India on November 22, 2024. It was also screened at the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) last year.

Mrs. Sanya Malhotra ZEE5 The Great Indian Kitchen
