Sanjay Mishra to feature in neo-noir dark comedy ‘Arjun Bewakoof’

Actor Sanjay Mishra is set to feature in the upcoming neo-noir dark comedy Arjun Bewakoof, as per media reports.

The film will be directed by Smita Singh and written by Anand Raaj, marking Mishra’s reunion with them after their collaboration on Andaman, as per a press release. Produced by 8th Pillar Motion Pictures, the film also stars Rajesh Tailang, Dolly Singh, Malvi Malhotra, Jigisha Joshi, Shikhar Mishra and Satendra Yadav in key roles.

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“I play an atrangi character who enjoys revenge. It’s layered, unexpected and has a very different energy to it, something I’ve truly enjoyed exploring as an actor,” Mishra said in a statement.

“I’m doing this film only for Smita. The bond we share goes way beyond that of a director and actor. There’s a certain trust and comfort that makes the collaboration very special,” he added.

The shooting for the film began this month.

Mishra was last seen in Vadh 2, alongside Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra. It was released in November 2025. Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film also starred Yogita Bihani, Akshay Dogra and Prateek Shukla in key roles.