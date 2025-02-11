Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta reunite with Jaspal Singh Sandhu for ‘Vadh 2’

Actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta are reuniting with director Jaspal Singh Sandhu for Vadh 2, a sequel to the 2022 Hindi thriller Vadh, producer Ankur Garg announced on Tuesday, sharing photos of the cast at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

“Thrilled to embark on our journey with #Vadh2 as we seek divine blessings at #Mahakumbh - in the heart of #Prayagraj. Vadh 2 directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, features Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta,” wrote Ankur on the social media platform, sharing photos of Sanjay and Neena taking a dip in the holy water of Prayagraj.

Released theatrically on December 9, 2022, Vadh followed Shambhunath "Shambhu" Mishra (Sanjay Mishra), an elderly private tutor in Gwalior, struggling to make ends meet with his wife, Manju (Neena Gupta). Their son, Guddu, is settled in America and remains detached from them. To fund his education abroad, the couple had borrowed money from local goon Prajapati Pandey (Saurabh Sachdeva), who begins harassing them when they fail to repay on time. When a confrontation escalates, Shambhu kills Pandey, setting off a tense cat-and-mouse chase involving the couple, police officer Shakti Singh (Manav Vij), and corrupt politician Rathore (Jaspal Singh Sandhu).

Vadh 2 is produced under the banner of Luv Films, which is also backing De De Pyaar De 2 starring Tabu, Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.