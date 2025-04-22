Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ release likely to get delayed: Report

The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming epic drama Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal might get delayed due to an intense shooting schedule in November, as per reports.

Previously, the makers had locked March 20, 2026 as the release date for the upcoming film.

"The current shooting timeline of Love & War involves a mega war sequence, which Bhansali will mount on a huge scale. But that will only be shot in November," a source told The Hollywood Reporter India.

"After the sequence is filmed, which promises to be of an epic scale involving Vicky and Ranbir, the team aims to wrap up by January 2026. It will be impossible for Love & War to finish post-production and come on the big screen two months later in March. So the film might get pushed," the source added.

Love & War was expected to clash with Yash’s Toxic during the Eid weekend in March next year.

First announced in January 2024, Love & War was initially slated to hit theatres on Christmas this year. “#SanjayLeelaBhansali’s next epic saga ‘Love & War’ starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025,” the makers had written earlier this year, sharing a poster of the upcoming film on Instagram.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, billed as an epic saga set against the backdrop of a war, marks Vicky’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Sharing the news on Instagram, the 36-year-old actor had written, “An eternal cinema dream has come true.”

With Love & War, Ranbir is set to reunite with Bhansali 19 years after his big-screen debut Saawariya (2007), which also starred Sonam Kapoor.

Alia, on the other hand, had previously collaborated with Bhansali on his 2022 National Award-winning film Gangubai Kathiawadi.