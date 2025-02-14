Harshvardhan Rane announces new film amid ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ box office dream run

Amidst a box office dream run for Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, actor Harshvardhan Rane announced a new romance drama titled Deewaniyat on Valentine’s Day.

Sharing a motion poster on Instagram on Friday, the actor wrote, “Announcing Our Next: #Deewaniyat ❤️‍🔥A soul-stirring musical love story starring @harshvardhanrane, following the phenomenal success to the re-release of #SanamTeriKasam.”

“A tale of love, heartbreak, and music that will echo in your hearts forever. In Cinemas 2025,” Harshvardhan added.

The poster shows a blood-stained hand gripping a red rose, with the title Deewaniyat prominently displayed across it.

Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, the upcoming romantic musical drama has been co-written by Mushtaq Sheikh.

Nine years after its original theatrical run, romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam has taken the box office by storm, emerging as the highest-grossing re-release of all time in India.

The Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru-directed film has grossed Rs 40.65 crore worldwide, Sacnilk reported.

Produced by Amul Vikas Mohan and Anshul Mohan under their production banner Vikir Films, Deewaniyat is likely to release this year.