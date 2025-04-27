‘Subham’ trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s production debut sheds light on power dynamics in a marriage

The trailer for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s maiden production venture Subham was dropped by the makers on Sunday, shedding light on the power dynamics in marriages.

The two-minute-51-second-long trailer opens with three men discussing how they should control their wives. The scene quickly shifts to the wedding night of one of the three men.

The groom — initially calm and tender — abruptly tries to assert his power. The bride, seemingly shy and compliant, listens silently. But the dynamic shifts when she becomes utterly consumed by a TV serial, unveiling a surprising and obsessive side to her personality.

Gradually, the daily soap obsession takes control of all the women in town. Helpless, the husbands seek the aid of a community leader, played by Samantha.

Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the horror comedy stars Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas and Shravani in key roles.

Set to hit theatres on May 9, Subham is penned by Vasanth Mariganti. The film is backed by Samantha’s home banner Tra-la-la Moving Picture, launched by the actress in December 2023.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Raj&Dk’s 2024 Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.