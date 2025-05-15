MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Finally found the right guy’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru’s new selfie adds fuel to dating rumours

The actress recently collaborated with Raj and DK on the Prime Video spy thriller series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, co-starring Varun Dhawan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.05.25, 05:13 PM
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Instagram

Actress-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Wednesday shared a fresh selfie with director Raj Nidimoru, adding fuel to dating rumours already doing the rounds on social media.

“Thank you for watching, feeling and celebrating #SUBHAM with us. Our very first step — fuelled by heart, madness and the belief that new, fresh stories matter. We are @tralalamovingpictures. And with Subham, the journey has begun. What a start,” she wrote, celebrating the release of her maiden production venture Subham, under her home banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

The carousel includes a photo of Samantha resting her head on Raj’s shoulder. Clad in a white t-shirt, Samantha is seen smiling for the selfie. Raj, on the other hand, sports a black shirt.

Fans, rooting for the couple, quickly flooded the comments section of the post. “It’s official — Raj and Sam are in love,” wrote one user. “8th slide Sam! They’re gonna trend your love story,” posted another. “Stay happy Sam… you finally found the right guy who values you,” commented another social media user.

Samantha recently teamed up with Raj and DK for the upcoming Prime Video spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She earlier worked with the director duo on The Family Man and is also part of their upcoming Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.

