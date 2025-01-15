Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ most-anticipated film of 2025: IMDb report

Salman Khan’s upcoming actioner Sikandar has topped IMDb’s list of most-anticipated films of 2025, followed by Yash’s Toxic and Rajinikanth’s Coolie, the online entertainment database platform said in a report on Wednesday.

In A.R. Murugadoss’ Sikandar, slated to hit theatres in March, Salman returns in his massy action-hero avatar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is touted as their “most ambitious film till date”. Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi.

Billed as a “fairy tale for grown-ups”, Toxic stars K.G.F. star Yash and is directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for Moothon and Liar’s Dice. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2025.

Rajinikanth features in a larger-than-life avatar in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming actioner Coolie, slated to hit theatres in May. In the fourth spot, we have Housefull 5, which showcases an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan.

Baaghi 4, The Raja Saab, War 2 and L2: Empuraan feature on the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth positions, respectively. They are followed by Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa and Suriya’s Retro.

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, Sunny Deol’s Jaat, Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thama also appear on the list.

The 18th, 19th and 20th positions are occupied by Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend: Chapter 1, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha and Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel.