Salman Khan’s Eid release ‘Sikandar’ earns Rs 169.78 crore globally in five days

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s much-anticipated Eid release Sikandar has earned close to Rs 170 crore at the global box office in five days, makers Nadiadwala Grandson said on Friday.

“You’ve filled cinemas and our hearts. Thank you for making #Sikandar so special,” wrote production banner Nadiadwala Grandson on X alongside a poster of the film.

According to a statement issued by Nadiadwala Grandson on social media, the A.R. Murugadoss-helmed actioner earned Rs 54.72 crore worldwide on its opening day, March 30.

Despite a downward trajectory at the box office, Sikandar earned Rs 8.28 crore gross in India and Rs 3 crore gross outside India on Day 5, according to figures shared by makers.

The film’s total earning, after five days of theatrical run, stands at Rs 169.78 crore globally, said the production house.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar features Salman as a vigilante named Sanjay aka ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’. Sikandar comes to Mumbai on a mission and locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

Aside from tackling goons, Salman also has a brush with romance in Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife in the film.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna in key roles. The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) on Tuesday condemned the unauthorised online release of the film even before its theatrical release.