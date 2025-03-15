Salman Khan wraps up shooting for 'Sikandar'

Bollywood star Salman Khan has wrapped shooting for his upcoming film "Sikandar", the makers said on Saturday.

"Sikandar" is directed by A R Murugadoss of "Ghajini" and "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" fame. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is slated to hit the screens on Eid.

According to a press release, the film was shot over a 90-day period in Mumbai, Hyderabad and other locations across the country.

The principal photography finished in the month of January. However, the actors had to work on some patch-work scenes and a promotional song in February and March, it added.

Last month, the makers have released the first motion poster of the film featuring Khan.

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, "Sikandar" is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

