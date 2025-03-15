MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 March 2025

Salman Khan wraps up shooting for 'Sikandar'

Directed by A R Murugadoss, the action entertainer is slated to hit theatres during Eid 2025

PTI Published 15.03.25, 04:09 PM
Salman Khan in 'Sikandar'

Salman Khan in 'Sikandar' Instagram

Bollywood star Salman Khan has wrapped shooting for his upcoming film "Sikandar", the makers said on Saturday.

"Sikandar" is directed by A R Murugadoss of "Ghajini" and "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" fame. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is slated to hit the screens on Eid.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the film was shot over a 90-day period in Mumbai, Hyderabad and other locations across the country.

The principal photography finished in the month of January. However, the actors had to work on some patch-work scenes and a promotional song in February and March, it added.

Last month, the makers have released the first motion poster of the film featuring Khan.

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, "Sikandar" is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sikandar Salman Khan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Might not have another Australia tour in me’: Virat Kohli drops retirement hint

Kohli says WPL is key to India’s sporting growth, calls Olympic cricket a ‘great chance’ for Team India
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach during an interview with Reuters, March 15, 2025
Quote left Quote right

I wouldn't consider this (Paris Games gender row) real crisis as all of it is Russian fake news

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT