Arjun Rampal announces he is engaged to his long-term partner Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal has revealed that he is engaged to his long-term partner Gabriella Demetriades, making the announcement during a conversation with actress Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast.

In a teaser for the upcoming episode of the podcast, dropped by Rhea on Saturday, Gabriella says, “We’re not married now, but who knows”. Arjun interjects, “But we are engaged”, leaving Rhea visibly surprised.

He follows it up by saying, “We just broke it on your show”.

The teaser also features the couple talking about their relationship and how it began. Gabriella shares that she did not approach Arjun because of his looks and hoped he had not done the same. Responding to this, Arjun says, “No, no. I went after her because she was hot, then I realised there is a little more to it than just the hotness”.

Gabriella also opens up about how becoming a parent changed her understanding of love. “Your love comes with conditions, it’s like if a person behaves this way, then get my approval or love. But when you have a child, you can’t do that, right?” she says.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades met in 2018. The couple welcomed their first son, Arik, in 2019, and their second son, a baby boy, in July 2023.

Arjun was previously married to Mehr Jesia and has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, from that marriage.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal is currently basking in the success of his film Dhurandhar, in which he plays Major Iqbal. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.