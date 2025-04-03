Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sikandar’ witnesses 50 per cent drop in earnings on Wednesday

Salman Khan’s Eid release Sikandar struggled to maintain its momentum at the domestic box office on Day 4 in theatres, witnessing a 50 per cent drop in its daily collection on Wednesday, according to latest trade reports.

The action-packed entertainer, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, collected Rs 9.75 crore nett on Wednesday, almost half of the Rs 19.5 crore nett it earned on Tuesday, industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk reported.

The film recorded an overall 12.08 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday.

Sikandar began its box office journey in theatres on Sunday with a domestic collection of Rs 26 crore nett. On Day 2, the action entertainer earned Rs 29 crore nett, followed by Rs 19.5 crore nett on the third day. After four days in theatres, Sikandar’s total nett collection in India stands at Rs 84.25 crore nett.

Despite the sluggish trend in domestic collections, Sikandar has performed decently in the overseas market. As per Salman Khan Films, the production house backing the project, the global earnings of the film have reached Rs 141.5 crore gross.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. Salman plays a vigilante named Sikandar aka Sanjay or, more fittingly, ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’, who locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

The official synopsis of Sikandar on IMDb reads, “A fiery youth confronts a powerful network of corruption, challenging the status quo and fighting for the common people's rights in a nation gripped by injustice”.