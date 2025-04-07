Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sikandar’ set to cross Rs 200-crore mark at worldwide box office

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s action drama Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, is set to cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the worldwide box office even as the film struggles to maintain momentum domestically.

According to its producers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the action drama has raked in Rs 197.45 crore globally in its first eight days. On Sunday, Sikandar earned Rs 7.11 crore gross in India and Rs 2.5 crore overseas.

According to industry data tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar opened to Rs 26 crore nett on its first day (Sunday), which saw a slight jump on Day 2 with a collection of Rs 29 crore nett. However, collections dipped to Rs 19.5 crore on Day 3, followed by a sharper decline to Rs 9.75 crore on Day 4. On the fifth day, Sikandar minted Rs 6 crore nett at the box office.

On Day 6, the collections dropped to Rs 3.5 crore nett, marginally improving to Rs 4 crore nett on the seventh day, followed by a collection of Rs 4.5 crore nett on Day 8. The film’s total domestic earnings now stands at Rs 102.5 crore nett.

For comparison, Salman’s last outing Tiger 3 had made Rs 373 crore gross in its first eight days, while Sikandar still falls short of the Rs 200-crore gross milestone. However, the film is performing better than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which earned Rs 152.50 crore gross worldwide over the same period.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The plot revolves around Sikandar, played by Salman Khan, a man seeking justice for three individuals who have received organs donated by his late wife. As he takes on a corrupt system and entrenched power structures, Sikandar becomes a crusader for the common man.

Amid the mixed reception and box office scrutiny, Salman Khan's fan base remains as devoted as ever. A group of fans recently got the chance to meet the star at his residence, Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. Several fans took to social media to share their joy after the heartwarming encounter.