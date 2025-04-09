Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sikandar’ registers lowest single-day collection since release

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s action drama Sikandar registered its lowest single-day collection so far on Tuesday, according to latest trade reports.

The action drama raked in Rs 1.35 crore nett on its Day 10 at the domestic box office, reported industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sacnilk, Sikandar opened with a collection of Rs 26 crore nett on its first day (Sunday), and saw a slight jump on Day 2, earning Rs 29 crore nett. However, collections dipped to Rs 19.5 crore on Day 3, followed by a sharper decline to Rs 9.75 crore on Day 4. On the fifth day, Sikandar minted Rs 6 crore nett at the box office.

On Day 6, the collections dropped to Rs 3.5 crore nett. It marginally improved to Rs 4 crore nett on the seventh day, followed by a collection of Rs 4.5 crore nett on Day 8. The earnings dropped to Rs 1.75 crore nett on Day 9.

After Day 10, the total domestic collection of Sikandar stands at Rs 105.6 crore nett.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar also stars Sathyaraj, Prateik Smita Patil, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

The plot revolves around Sikandar, played by Salman Khan, a man seeking justice for three individuals who have received organs donated by his late wife. As he takes on a corrupt system and entrenched power structures, Sikandar becomes a crusader for the common man.