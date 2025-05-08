MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 08 May 2025

Sonam Kapoor drops never-before-seen photos with Anand Ahuja on 7th wedding anniversary

The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.05.25, 05:29 PM
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Instagram

National Award winning actress Sonam Kapoor shared a series of never-before-seen pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja on their seventh wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Sonam, who met Anand for the first time during the promotions of her 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, tied the knot with the entrepreneur in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. The candid snapshots capture various moments from the wedding day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pictures also offer a glimpse into the Naamkaran ceremony of their son Vaayu, whom the couple welcomed on August 20, 2023.

“Absolutely no one compares to you. The love of my life. Always find me. @anandahuja eternity and beyond. #everydayphenomenal. Happy Anniversary,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Fans flooded the comments section with wishes for the couple on their special day. “Favourite, favourite, favourite couple,” wrote one fan, while another fan commented, “Most beautiful bride I ever saw.”

Maheep Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar were among the celebrities who extended their greetings to the couple in the comments section.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Shome Makhija’s 2023 crime thriller Blind alongside Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.

RELATED TOPICS

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja Wedding Anniversary
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India hits Lahore, Rawalpindi after Pak drones, missiles target multiple Indian cities at night

Pakistan’s weapons were ‘neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems’, response ‘in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan’
Shashi Tharoor.
Quote left Quote right

India not interested in a war, that's why we didn't hit Pakistani govt or military installations

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT