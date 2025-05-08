Sonam Kapoor drops never-before-seen photos with Anand Ahuja on 7th wedding anniversary

National Award winning actress Sonam Kapoor shared a series of never-before-seen pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja on their seventh wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Sonam, who met Anand for the first time during the promotions of her 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, tied the knot with the entrepreneur in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. The candid snapshots capture various moments from the wedding day.

The pictures also offer a glimpse into the Naamkaran ceremony of their son Vaayu, whom the couple welcomed on August 20, 2023.

“Absolutely no one compares to you. The love of my life. Always find me. @anandahuja eternity and beyond. #everydayphenomenal. Happy Anniversary,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Fans flooded the comments section with wishes for the couple on their special day. “Favourite, favourite, favourite couple,” wrote one fan, while another fan commented, “Most beautiful bride I ever saw.”

Maheep Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar were among the celebrities who extended their greetings to the couple in the comments section.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Shome Makhija’s 2023 crime thriller Blind alongside Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.