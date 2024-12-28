Sikandar teaser: Salman Khan returns in his massy action-hero avatar on Eid

Salman Khan returns in his massy action-hero avatar, wielding a shotgun and beating up goons in the first teaser of A.R. Murugadoss’ upcoming Eid release Sikandar, dropped on Saturday by the makers.

The video garnered close to eight lakh views and over 1.65 lakh likes within the first 30 minutes of its release on YouTube.

Featuring high-octane action with thrilling stunts, the one-minute-41-second-long teaser shows Salman killing an army of men dressed in samurai outfits with a shotgun. It begins with his dramatic entry set to an electrifying score composed by Santosh Narayanan, which perfectly captures the intensity of the fight sequence.

“Suna hai sab mere peeche padhe hai…bus meri murne ki der hai,” the Bollywood superstar says before turning around to face the men clad in samurai costumes. He ruthlessly kills his enemies with spears and guns in the scene, which culminates in him awaiting more men to fight.

On Thursday, the makers had shared the first poster of Salman Khan from Sikandar. The poster, which was released a day before Salman’s birthday, features the actor clad in a suit and wielding a spear. With a rugged look on his face, he walks ahead in anticipation of an enemy in a foggy environment.

“You asked, and we heard you. Here’s our Biggest gift for all you @beingsalmankhan fans on Sikandar’s birthday 🔥🔥,” the production house wrote alongside the poster.

Touted as their “most ambitious film till date”, Sikandar is slated to release in theatres on Eid 2025. The film is helmed by Ghajini director AR Murugadoss.

Salman has collaborated with Nadiadwala on several films in the past, including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Judwaa (1997) and Kick (2014). They, however, have not worked together on any films after Kick.

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Last year, he had also appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan in a cameo role and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan featuring Pooja Hegde.