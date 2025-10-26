‘Azad Balochistan Facilitator’: Has Pakistan declared Salman Khan a terrorist? Here’s what we know

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly been declared a terrorist by the Balochistan government, following his remarks at the Riyadh Forum where he referred to Pakistan and Balochistan as separate countries, according to posts circulating on social media.

Several posts on X allege that the Government of Balochistan has added Salman’s name to Pakistan’s ‘Fourth Schedule’ under the Anti-Terrorism Act (1997), a list used to monitor individuals suspected of connections with extremist or banned organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

If this deems true, then the actor will be subjected to strict vigilance, travel restrictions, and legal tussles.

A notification dated October 16, 2025, shared online by a social media user named Nasir Azeem, is being circulated to back the claim that Salman Khan has been declared a terrorist. The document reportedly cites the reason as “Azad Balochistan Facilitator.” However, no credible Pakistani media outlet or official government source has confirmed its authenticity.

The controversy arose after a clip of Salman’s address in Riyadh, where he referred to Balochistan as a separate country from Pakistan while discussing humanitarian issues, went viral.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were present on stage when Salman made his remark on the influence of Indian cinema in the Middle East.

“Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it in Saudi Arabia, it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan, everyone is working here,” Salman said at the event.

His remark was met with widespread outrage on social media, with several netizens questioning whether it was intentional or a slip of the tongue.